Pedestrian struck, injured near Eastside Cannery in Las Vegas

A pedestrian is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday in the east valley.

Las Vegas police said the crash happened about 11:20 a.m. near the intersection of Boulder Highway and East Sun Valley Drive, near the Eastside Cannery.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, officer Michael Rodriguez said.

No other details were immediately available. Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.