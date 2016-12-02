Posted 

Pedestrian taken to hospital after being pinned between 2 cars at Eastside Cannery

web1_clubride_011614db_002_7516875.jpg
The Eastside Cannery hotel-casino on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2014. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

web1_eastsidecannery_7516875.jpg
The Eastside Cannery hotel-casino. (Google Street View)

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Las Vegas police responded to a crash Friday that left a pedestrian pinned between two cars at the Eastside Cannery.

Police received reports just before noon on Friday that a person had been pinned between two cars in the casino’s valet parking lot, officer Laura Meltzer said.

Meltzer said the pedestrian was conscious and talking before being taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. The spokeswoman also said there was no indication that the person was seriously injured.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 