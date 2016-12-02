Pedestrian taken to hospital after being pinned between 2 cars at Eastside Cannery

Las Vegas police responded to a crash Friday that left a pedestrian pinned between two cars at the Eastside Cannery.

Police received reports just before noon on Friday that a person had been pinned between two cars in the casino’s valet parking lot, officer Laura Meltzer said.

Meltzer said the pedestrian was conscious and talking before being taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. The spokeswoman also said there was no indication that the person was seriously injured.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.