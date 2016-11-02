Police detain man after east Las Vegas Valley crash

Las Vegas police took a man into custody in the east valley after he crashed a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m., patrol officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the man refused to stop, police said. He was seen “driving erratically on surface streets and also drove into oncoming traffic multiple times,” police said.

The man has been detained in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s air unit observed the vehicle from the air; officers were not in pursuit. The man then crashed the vehicle and was taken into custody in the area of South Decatur Boulevard and West Reno Avenue.

The investigation continues. No further details were immediately available.

