Preservationists to celebrate Las Vegas’ midcentury modern architecture

Las Vegas is known for redevelopment, not preservation, so some may be surprised to see whole neighborhoods of midcentury modern homes relatively unscathed by urban renewal.

The Nevada Preservation Foundation’s Home + History Las Vegas weekend, set for April 28-30, will celebrate the city’s architectural and design style.

“Usually it’s just a one-day tour,” said Giselle D’souza, the organization’s Home + History tour coordinator. “This year we’re extending it so we can add bus tours, walking tours, home tours and cocktail parties. We’re looking to do something similar to what they do in Palm Springs.”

The 1950s and ‘60s were a time of tremendous growth and architectural experimentation in the U.S., which was mirrored in the Las Vegas Valley.

“The postwar construction boom here led to the creation of some of the country’s largest concentrations of midcentury modern houses,” said Jack LeVine, a Las Vegas real estate agent and expert on mid-mod architecture. “In a lot of other places the mid-mod homes were built in a ring around the city. Most of our mid-mod homes are clustered in more central locations, not too far off of the Strip. It’s made us a destination for mid-mod enthusiasts.”

Midcentury modern homes are typically built low with open floor plans, flat planes, large windows and the use of repeating patterns and natural materials, such as rough stone.

Many members of the Nevada Preservation Foundation have a soft spot for mid-mod architecture.

“People are really starting to understand and appreciate mid-mod architecture, and we expect to see a lot of people over the weekend,” LeVine said.

The organizers also have formed partnerships with the city of Las Vegas, the state and the Mob Museum.

The weekend is set to include 14 events at several locations, primarily in the central valley, with prices starting at $15.

To reach East Valley View reporter F. Andrew Taylor, email ataylor@viewnews.com or call 702-380-4532.