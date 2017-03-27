Preservationists to celebrate Las Vegas’ midcentury modern architecture

Posted 

Jack LeVine speaks with a reporter as he shows his collection of concrete screen blocks in Las Vegas Wednesday, June 1, 2016.

Jack LeVine speaks with a reporter about his collection of concrete screen blocks at his house in Las Vegas Wednesday, June 1, 2016. (Jason Ogulnik/View)

By F. Andrew Taylor
Las Vegas is known for redevelopment, not preservation, so some may be surprised to see whole neighborhoods of midcentury modern homes relatively unscathed by urban renewal.

The Nevada Preservation Foundation’s Home + History Las Vegas weekend, set for April 28-30, will celebrate the city’s architectural and design style.

“Usually it’s just a one-day tour,” said Giselle D’souza, the organization’s Home + History tour coordinator. “This year we’re extending it so we can add bus tours, walking tours, home tours and cocktail parties. We’re looking to do something similar to what they do in Palm Springs.”

The 1950s and ‘60s were a time of tremendous growth and architectural experimentation in the U.S., which was mirrored in the Las Vegas Valley.

“The postwar construction boom here led to the creation of some of the country’s largest concentrations of midcentury modern houses,” said Jack LeVine, a Las Vegas real estate agent and expert on mid-mod architecture. “In a lot of other places the mid-mod homes were built in a ring around the city. Most of our mid-mod homes are clustered in more central locations, not too far off of the Strip. It’s made us a destination for mid-mod enthusiasts.”

Midcentury modern homes are typically built low with open floor plans, flat planes, large windows and the use of repeating patterns and natural materials, such as rough stone.

Many members of the Nevada Preservation Foundation have a soft spot for mid-mod architecture.

“People are really starting to understand and appreciate mid-mod architecture, and we expect to see a lot of people over the weekend,” LeVine said.

The organizers also have formed partnerships with the city of Las Vegas, the state and the Mob Museum.

The weekend is set to include 14 events at several locations, primarily in the central valley, with prices starting at $15.

Home + History Las Vegas

Welcome Reception: Preserving Paradise Palms: The event is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 28 at the Historic Westside School, 330 W. Washington Ave. The fundraising reception for Paradise Palms II is planned at the new home of the Nevada Preservation Foundation and features an exhibit by architecture photographer Jeff Green. Tickets are $30.

Under the Neon: The tour is scheduled from 8 to 10 p.m. April 28-29, leaving from the Neon Museum, 300 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Participants are set to see the lights of Las Vegas from a double-decker bus with cocktails and a guided tour about the history of neon in Las Vegas. Tickets are $60.

Institutionally Modern: The double-decker bus tour of churches, banks, schools and other civic institutions from early and mid-century Las Vegas is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. April 29-30 starting from a location yet to be determined. Tickets are $40.

Tract Development for the Chic and Fabulous: The guided tour of four residential tracts is scheduled from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 29-30 at The Rexford Apartments, 1700 Rexford Drive. Tickets are $15.

A Tale of Two Neighborhoods: The double-decker bus tour of the architecture of various westside Las Vegas neighborhoods is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. April 29-30 starting from a location yet to be determined. Tickets are $40.

The Phoenix House Tour: Multiple tours are scheduled between 1 and 4 p.m. April 29 at a location revealed only to ticket holders. The home was featured in the fall issue of Atomic Ranch, and The Phoenix House is an example of how to rehabilitate and modernize a midcentury home. Tickets are $25.

Family Feud: Havana vs. Las Vegas: The talk by historian and author Peter Moruzzi is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. April 29 at the Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave. Tickets are $40 and limited.

The Photography of Architecture: The Amazing Legacy of Julius Shulman: The free viewing of "Visual Acoustics: The Modernism of Julius Shulman" by director Eric Brecker, with photography by Shulman, is scheduled from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. April 29 at the Historic Westside School, 330 W. Washington Ave. Space is limited.

Modernism with a Twist: The event is scheduled from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 29 at The Morelli House, 861 E. Bridger Ave. It is set to include a Morelli House tour, a pre-dinner glass of wine and a look at concepts related to music, food and midcentury culture. Tickets are $25.

The "Magic Hour" on Fremont Street: The event is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. April 29 starting from a location yet to be determined. Tickets are $20.

Hugh E. Taylor: Las Vegas' Midcentury Master: The free talk on the life and designs of Hugh E. Taylor, by Nevada Preservation Executive Director Heidi Swank, is scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon April 30. Taylor was the architect of the Desert Inn Casino and hundreds of midcentury homes in the Las Vegas Valley.

Vintage Vegas Home Tour: Tours are scheduled between noon and 5:30 p.m. April 30 at locations revealed only to ticket holders. Tickets are $45. Participants can upgrade to a luxury sedan or limo for $318 to $503.

 