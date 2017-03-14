‘Suspicious item’ prompts evacuation of northeast Las Vegas apartment complex

A northeast valley apartment complex has been evacuated after a woman found a suspicious item inside her burglarized vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

The woman discovered her car had been burglarized about 12:50 p.m. and called 911. Police said she reported a “suspicious item” in her car inside of an apartment complex on the 1600 block of North Pecos Road near East Owens Avenue.

Arriving officers determined “it was best to investigate further,” Metropolitan Police Department officer Danny Cordero said.

Evacuations of surrounding apartment units have been made out of precaution, he said.

The public is asked to avoid the area while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.