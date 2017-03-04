Woman injured in east Las Vegas Valley crash

A woman was taken to University Medical Center after a two-car crash in the east valley Friday night.

About 6:35 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a crash on the 4200 block of Patterson Avenue near South Lamb Boulevard, Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said.

The crash, involving a two white sedans, left the woman with a punctured trachea, Rogers said.

The intersection of Louise Street and Patterson Avenue is currently closed for the investigation.

No futher information was immediatley available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

