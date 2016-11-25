El Dorado Cantina adds Mexican authenticity in Las Vegas

If you’re trying El Dorado Cantina for the first time, do not panic nor get too excited; you’re not going to the world’s largest gentlemen’s club.

Although the upscale Mexican restaurant, 3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, shares a wall with Sapphire Gentlemen’s Club, you soon forget about its odd location.

With deep red furniture, rose-textured walls and wrought-iron chandeliers, customers are transported to an authentic Mexican dining room. The atmosphere has a Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) vibe. All that’s missing are some calaveras (skeletons).

While traditional Mexican food is made using oils and lard, the cantina focuses on healthier alternatives by using fresh, organic ingredients that are free of antibiotics, pesticides and steroids. The restaurant serves a variety of classic dishes from various regions of Mexico, including burritos, tacos, tortas, enchiladas, fajitas and taquitos.

Menu highlights include empanadas (corn masa turnovers stuffed with your choice of cheese, beef or chicken and topped with sour cream, salsa cascabel and fresh cheese); tostaditas de tinga (spicy chipotle marinated chicken, grilled onions, refried beans, cheese, sour cream and salsa cascabel on a tostada); carnitas rajas burrito (marinated pork with cilantro rice, roasted peppers, onion, beans, guacamole, three cheese blend and avocado salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla); and signature bowl (choice of steak or chicken served over rice, beans, guacamole, cheese and pico de gallo). Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available. Most meals range from $9 to $28.

Despite its business neighbor, children and families are welcome at El Dorado Cantina. Walk-ins are accepted, but reservations are recommended. The restaurant is open 24-hours daily. Visit eldoradovegas.com or call 702-722-2289.