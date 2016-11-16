Expect lots of options at sweet, savory Crepe Expectations

There’s not much mystery to Crepe Expectations.

Expect crepes — a lot of them.

Originating in France, a crepe is a thin “curled” pancake that can be stuffed with a variety of fillings. And lucky for diners, the eatery, 9500 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 150, offers an extensive list of savory, sweet and breakfast types of crepes.

Savory dishes feature The Pirate (white albacore, dill pickle, pickled jalapeno and Swiss cheese); The Greek (grilled chicken, spinach, feta cheese, tzatziki yogurt, kalamata olives, red onion and tomato); and The La Jolla (bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, guacamole and chipotle mayo spread).

The eatery uses combinations of fruit, sauces, sugars and whipped cream to satisfy any sweet tooth. These creations include The William Tell (sauteed apples, caramel, whipped cream and powdered sugar); The Monkey (Nutella, banana, chocolate drizzle, whipped cream and powdered sugar); The Berry Delight (strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, whipped cream and powdered sugar).

Breakfast can be served any time. This includes The Rosarito (chorizo, scrambled egg, guacamole and Jack cheese); The Sunday Morning (scrambled egg, seasoned potatoes and Jack cheese); and The Monterey (bacon, scrambled egg, tomato, red onion, mild serrano pepper and Jack cheese). All crepes range from $5.50 to $9 each.

Growing from a mobile kitchen in 2010 by founders Larry Cox and Ana Topete, the restaurant is currently owned by cooking enthusiasts Lou and Jennifer Remillard. The duo continues to craft each crepe with care, making sure the batter is properly poured, evenly spread and delicately flipped.

These culinary creations will leave you wanting more. You can expect that.

Crepe Expectations is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visit crepeexpectations.com or call 702-583-4939.