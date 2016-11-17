Family braving through daughter’s leukemia treatment

When a family faces a daunting challenge, it’s the little things that make a difference.

The LaRochelle family of Summerlin — Jim and Lourdes — are in the midst of helping their daughter Rosa, 9, fight B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

“The toughest part is that, as a parent, you want your child to have everything you had and then some,” Jim said. “So it’s a struggle when they’re sick … You want them to be outside and be involved with other kids.”

Instead, Rosa and her parents are enduring hours of chemotherapy drugs dripping into her system at Summerlin Hospital, then coming home to deal with the after effects — pain, no appetite and lethargy.

Sometimes, it includes rushing to the hospital if Rosa’s temperature is elevated just a little. An elevated temperature could indicate an infection, an alarming indicator when the body’s immune system has been purposely ratcheted down to allow the chemotherapy to do its job. Those dashes to the hospital can result in Rosa being admitted. Sometimes, it means another long wait in the ER until she’s stabilized and can go home.

Rosa got sick in January. An ear infection was suspected. She was given oral steroids. But when she still didn’t get better, she was tested. The oral steroids masked what was really happening so it took a bone marrow biopsy, done in March, to nail down her condition. As soon as the lab realized what was going on, the family received a call at 2:30 a.m. They were told to bring Rosa to the hospital immediately.

“I knew it was leukemia,” Lourdes said. “I just knew.”

Once diagnosed, the then 8-year-old was immediately admitted to Summerlin Hospital and spent a week there. It would be one of many visits. Once her blood count numbers improved, a port was put into her chest for administering drugs.

She is now undergoing a course of chemotherapy — a mix of oral and injections that her mother referred to as a “recipe” — that will likely finish around Christmas time. But she will continue to be closely monitored and not be considered a survivor for years. Luckily, her type of cancer is considered curable.

“We’re optimistic that she’s going to beat this thing,” Jim said. “When it’s all over, she’s going to have a great story to tell.”

Along the way, little gestures have helped the family cope. They’ve come back from the hospital to find someone dropped off a homemade dinner, knowing they wouldn’t have time to cook for themselves.

“It helps out tremendously,” Jim said. “When you’re at the hospital and you have two (teenage) boys at home, life doesn’t stop. They just showed up and dropped off the meals.”

Jim, a Metropolitan Police Department captain, has pulled in the driveway to find his lawn, the last thing on his to-do list these days, already tended to and looking spotless. When the kitchen sink had a leak, a handyman friend came over to fix it.

“I woke up one morning and there were ants under the sink,” Lourdes said. “And I’m thinking, ‘What? I have to deal with this, too?’ I’m not complaining, but we’re just so busy (with Rosa).”

The neighbors across the street, Angela Burnette and her husband Don, have known the family for about four years. Angela said she had no idea Rosa was undergoing cancer treatments until she hadn’t heard from the family in a while and inquired why. She was the one who told her landscape guys to tend the LaRochelle yard and paid them the $100 charge.

“It made me feel good, but really, I hope it took it a little bit of (worry) off their shoulders,” Angela said. “Was it much? No, not in the grand scheme of things and what they’re going through. But it made me feel good knowing I was able to do something for them.”

Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada has also helped. The family said a representative is always at the hospital to lend an ear and guide them should they need resources. Jacki York, family services coordinator for Candleighters, is often at the hospital when the LaRochelles come in.

It’s her task to take the children’s minds off being poked and prodded as they battle a life-threatening disease and boredom.

“When I first started, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, I’m just going to be crying all the time,” she said. “It’s sad to see little kids sick with little bald heads, but while it’s a devastating diagnosis to get, kids are still kids. We have fun in the hospital. I bring in toys and, yeah, we have fun. Of course, these days, I’m playing Pokemon with them.”

The nonprofit matched the family with parents who had gone through a similar journey. They have a daughter who is now Rosa’s age, and is a survivor.

“It seems like a small thing, being able to talk to someone (who’s been through this),” Lourdes said, “but it helps you know you’re not crazy.”

Rosa, in fourth grade at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School, 1807 Pueblo Vista Drive, is being home-schooled until she gets better. Her teacher, Ashley Griffith, will stop by with school assignments that need to be completed. Griffith also uses FaceTime to teach Rosa lessons or explain homework. Rosa’s classmates rallied together and made get well cards. They videotaped a balloon release they did in her honor.

Rosa, known for her shyness, said , “It was nice. It felt good.”

To reach Summerlin Area View reporter Jan Hogan, email jhogan@viewnews.com or call 702-387-2949.