Free tax-filing assistance offered throughout Las Vegas Valley

VITA site locations: Visit irs.gov and type in your ZIP code to find your closest location.

ECDC African Community Center: 4534 W. Hacienda Ave., 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 14. Call 702-836-3324.

Alexander Library: 1755 W. Alexander Road, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 15. Call 702-633-2880

College of Southern Nevada: 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 20. Walk-ins are welcome.

Community Services of Nevada: 570 W. Cheyenne Ave. Suite 200, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Fridays and 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays through April 20. Call 702-307-1710.

Doolittle Senior Center: 1950 N. J St., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays through April 13. Call 702-229-6125.

Fil-Am at Seafood City Supermarket 3890 Maryland Parkway, 1-6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through April 16.

Fil-Vets at The Boulevard Mall: 3528 S. Maryland Parkway, 1-5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through April 15.

Gear Up: 1455 E. Tropicana Ave. Suite 650, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 15. Call 702-774-4209.

Hopelink: 178 Westminster Way, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays through April 15. Call 702-972-8106.

Lutheran Social Services: 73 Spectrum Blvd., 1-3 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Thursdays through April 14. Call 702-639-1730.

Nevada Free Taxes Coalition: 598 S. Decatur Blvd., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 6-8 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 15. Call 702-987-4625.

Nevada Partners 710 W. Lake Mead Blvd., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through April 20. Call 702-924-2100.

Nevada State College 1125 Nevada State Drive, 5:50-8:50 p.m. Wednesdays through April 25. Call 702-992-2685.

Pearson Community Center 1625 W. Carey Road, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through April 15. Call 702-455-1228.

Reformation Lutheran Church: 580 E. Saint Louis Ave., 1-5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through April 12. Call 702-732-2052.

Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority — Commission Chamber Building: 340 N. 11th St. Dates to be determined. Call 702-987-4625.

Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority — Flamingo Center: 5390 E. Flamingo Road. Dates to be determined. Call 702-987-4625.

Stupak Community Center: 250 W. Boston Ave., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through April 14. Call 702-732-2052.

West Career & Technical Academy: 11945 W. Charleston Blvd. Through May 20; call 702-799-4340 for times and dates.