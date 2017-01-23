Free tax-filing assistance offered throughout Las Vegas Valley

If you made $55,000 or less in 2016 and need assistance filing your tax return, there are organizations that will help.
The nonprofit Nevada Free Taxes Coalition provides free income tax preparation to those who have low to moderate income, the disabled, the elderly and people who speak limited English through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA).
The nonprofit offers several Las Vegas Valley sites with IRS-certified volunteers who prepare taxes. Patricia Smith, director of the Nevada Free Taxes Coalition, said the program helps those who need it most.
“Those are the people who … can’t afford to pay $200 or $300 or $400 to get their tax refund,” she said.
VITA assures that people’s taxes are prepared accurately and that all eligible tax credits are accounted for, Smith said.
“It’s a win-win for them,” she said.
One specific tax refund credit that’s overlooked is the Earned Income Tax Credit, Smith said, adding that 1 in 5 people who are eligible don’t claim it, simply because they don’t file their income taxes.
“That’s 20 percent,” she said. “We want to get the word out.” To avoid this, the organization is holding its 11th annual Earned Income Tax Credit awareness day at 9 a.m. on Jan. 27 at Pearson Community Center (1625 W. Carey Road) to provide information about if they are eligible.
In 2015, more than 27 million eligible workers and families received more than $67 billion through the EITC, with an average refund of $2,455, according to the IRS. About 249,000 Nevada residents claimed it, bringing $616 million to the state with an average refund of $2,476.
Susan Smith of Henderson has volunteered with VITA for three years. She said she realized how impactful the program was when she helped a woman claim a high tax refund.
“She said, ‘That’s wonderful. I won’t have to sleep on the floor anymore,’” Smith said. “That really hits you and makes you grateful for your life. If I can get someone a nice refund, that’s coming back into the community. It makes a big difference in our client’s life to be able to get that refund.”
AARP provides free tax services for Nevadans 50 or older through April 18. You don’t have to be a member to receive assistance through the company’s Tax Aide program.
Scott Gulbransen, AARP’s state director of communications, said filing taxes can get more difficult with age.
“Taxes can be very confusing,” he said. “As people age, their taxes change. Your income changes. Your needs change and you have things like medical expenses.”
Raul Tapia teaches an accounting class at Nevada State College that requires students to volunteer in the VITA program. Last year, the class assisted with about 120 tax returns, he said. This is Tapia’s second year teaching the course, and his goal is to assist at least 200 people.
Tapia said he teaches the class because it allows students to apply what they’ve learned in the classroom. Students can also use the practical skills to file their own taxes and help their families, he said.
“I can’t think of a better project for us to do,” Tapia said, adding, “I’ve always had positive feedback from my students. It’s a very eye-opening and humbling experience.”
To reach View intern reporter Kailyn Brown, call 702-387-5233 or email kbrown@viewnews.com. Follow her on Twitter: @KailynHype.