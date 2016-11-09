Grimaldi’s pizza menu and atmosphere is pure authentic East Coast in Las Vegas

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria in Boca Park, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 7, boasts East Coast flavorings in its selections.

When there’s essentially one thing on the menu, it had better be good. Grimaldi’s comes through with its Naples-born, thin-crust pizza, which Zagat has honored with Best Pizza awards more than once. The eatery has been a staple at Boca Park for years. The brand has five locations in Las Vegas.

The outside is as inviting as the inside. Grimaldi’s enjoys a prime spot at Boca Park, a few doors down from the traffic light entrance off Rampart Boulevard. Patio diners (whether using the umbrellas to ward off the sun or the heaters to ward off the chill) get a front-seat view of the fountain.

Step inside to be greeted by all things New York — the Brooklyn Bridge, New York skyline, subway designations and the requisite feature of any pizza parlor worth its sauce, the red-and-white-checkered tablecloths. All along the brick walls are black-and-white photos of iconic stars of yesteryear, including Sammy Davis Jr. and the other Rat Pack members. Some of those pictures show stars strolling down the Las Vegas Strip. To further the ambience, expect crooners such as Frank Sinatra or swing music on the overhead speakers. The coal-fired brick oven is visible in the back.

In a build-your-own kind of fashion, patrons choose from a 12-inch personal pizza for $9, a 16-inch small pizza for $14 or 18-inch large that runs $16. White or pesto style will run a little extra.

From there, you choose what to have on it. Prices for toppings, $2 to $4, are assessed the same whether on a whole or half and range from artichoke hearts to spicy chicken sausage.

If you want more Grimaldi’s sauce or extra mozzarella cheese, be prepared to shell out another $2.

There are also specialty pizzas — the Margherita; Brooklyn Bridge with oven-roasted red peppers, ricotta cheese, Italian sausage, the Quattro Formaggi with mozzarella, Asiago, Parmesan, percorini romano and Gorgonzola cheese; the Garden with Roma tomatoes, sliced onion, mushroom and black olives, and the Don with sausage, meatballs and pepperoni.

Pizza may be the staple of the eatery (one can also order calzones), but the entire back of the menu contains libations and wines. It also clues one into which wine pairs best with the pizza you choose. To underscore that point, Grimaldi’s light fixtures are wine bottles.

To go with your pizza, Grimaldi’s has salads including Caprese with slices of mozzarella; antipasto, a Mediterranean salad with romaine lettuce, feta cheese and Kalamata olives, spinach salad; the Bruschetta Trio, which can be personalized, a kale salad, Caesar salad and the house salad. Like the pizza, one has the option of adding toppings such as Genoa salami, mozzarella and grilled chicken for an additional charge.

Hours are from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Call 702-479-1351 or visit grimaldispizzeria.com.