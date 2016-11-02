Henderson-area Community Events Calendar, Nov. 3-9, 2016

THE WEEK’S BEST BETS

1. Veterans Day concert:The Henderson Symphony Orchestra is scheduled to perform at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Henderson Events Plaza, 200 S. Water St. Visit hendersonsymphony.org.

2. Kellie Pickler: The country singer is slated to perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. Tickets start at $40, and military members get a $10 discount. Call 702-267-4849.

3. Growing Grapes and Making Wine in Nevada:The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension is scheduled to host the workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at Khoury’s Fine Wine and Spirits, 9915 S. Eastern Ave. The class is expected to include a wine tasting of local varieties. Visit unce.unr.edu.

IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Breakfast Briefing: Houldsworth, Russo & Co. plan to host “Top Seven Small Business Legal Mistakes … And How To Avoid Them” from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Nov. 3 at the HRC office, 8675 S. Eastern Ave. Gina Bongiovi, owner of the Bongiovi Law Firm and Corporate Consigliere, is set to speak from 8 to 9 a.m. about some of the most common problems for small business owners and strategies to solve them. Breakfast Briefings are free to HRC clients and $35 for nonclients. Register attrusthrc.com.

Garage Sale: The city of Henderson is slated to put on two events from 7 a.m. to noon Nov. 5 at the Black Mountain Recreation Center, 599 Greenway Drive, and Nov. 12 at Silver Springs Reaction Center, 1951 Silver Springs Parkway. Admission is free. Booth rental is $20. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

Clark County Nevada Genealogical Society: The group plans to host a class on holiday genealogy from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5 in the conference room of the Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway. The meeting is open to the public. Visit ccngs.org.

Jump for Fun: The city of Henderson-sponsored event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 4 at the Valley View Recreation Center, 500 Harris St. Admission costs $3. Children are expected to have fun on various bounce houses. Call 702-267-4060.

Asia: The music group, featuring John Payne, is slated to perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. Tickets cost $30. Visit sclv.com/concerts.

Craft and Yard Sale: The city of Henderson is slated to host the event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Heritage Park Senior Facility, 300 S. Racetrack Road. Expect art, jewelry and other collectibles. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

Cosmic Swim: The city of Henderson is expected to host the event from 8 to 10 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Henderson Multigenerational Center, 250 S. Green Valley Parkway. Admission costs $7. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

Friday Afternoon Movie: Henderson Libraries is slated to show “Ghostbusters” at 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at Gibson Library, 100 W. Lake Mead Parkway. Admission is free. Visit hendersonlibraries.com.

Man in Black: A Johnny Cash tribute is slated at 7:30 p.m. nightly Nov. 4-6 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $25. Visit southpointcasino.com.

“The Spider or the Fly”: Theatre in the Valley is scheduled to put on the play at 8 p.m. Nov. 4, 5, 11 and 12 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 and 13. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors. Call 702-558-7275.

Golden Gala: St. Jude’s Ranch is slated to host its 50th anniversary gala from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Nov. 4 at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway. Tickets are $150. Call 702-294-7168.

Legends of Soul: The Dramatics are expected to perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. Tickets start at $35. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

Basketball camp: Foothill High School is slated to host the event from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 8-10 at the school, 800 College Drive. The camp is open to students in third through ninth grade. Registration is required. Call 799-3500, ext. 4009, or visit foothillbasketball.net.

SpeedVegas:The weekend Cars and Coffee event is planned from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturdays at SpeedVegas, 14200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Meet fellow car enthusiasts as they showcase their exotic, muscle and vintage cars. Spectators can expect nearly 300 cars on display. Admission is free. Visit speedvegas.com.

WORTH A DRIVE

Orchids Society meeting: The Greater Las Vegas Orchids Society is planning its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive. The guest speaker is set t be Steve Frowine, author of “Orchids for Dummies.” Admission is free. Visit GLVOS.org.

Nevada Day Super Hiring Event: Workforce Connections is planning its third event at 10 a.m. Nov. 3 at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, 710 W. Lake Mead Blvd. More than 24 employers with more than 200 open jobs in career fields such as health care, information technology, manufacturing and hospitality will be interviewing potential hires on site during the event . There is no cost to the job seeker or employer to participate. Visit nvworkforceconnections.org/brightpath before Nov. 3, arrive before or promptly at 10 a.m., and bring at least five resumes. Write the company and position of interest on the top right hand corner of the resume and hand them in at the check-in table.

Camelot: Opportunity Village is hosting its annual gala Nov. 3 at its Magical Forest, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. For times, email Marnie Gambit at gambitm@opportunityvillage.org.

Suit Drive: United Way of Southern Nevada’s Women’s Leadership Council plans to host its annual Women’s Fall Suit Drive from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at NV Energy, 6226 W. Sahara Ave. The council asks the public to donate suits and other business attire for women in need. The drive helps women prepare for career opportunities and gain confidence to succeed during job interviews and in the workplace. Visit uwsn.org.

The Las Vegas Chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation’s annual Banquet/Fundraiser: The event is set to start at 5:30 p.m. with a buffet dinner at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Italian American Club, 2333 E. Sahara Ave. It is set to include live and silent auctions and games with chances to win a variety of hunts, guns and other outdoors related items. Tickets are $75 for individuals and $130 for couples and include dinner and a membership in the Mule Deer Foundation. Visit muledeervegas.com or call 702-845-8422.

Pomegranate Arts & Crafts Festival: The Moapa Valley Art Guild plans to present the 20th annual festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5 at Clark County Fairgrounds, 1301 W. Whipple St., in Logandale, about 60 miles north of Las Vegas. Expect fine arts and crafts booths, free entertainment, pomegranates and pomegranate-related items for sale, food booths, raffles and art projects for kids. Call 702-398-7480 or visit moapavalleyartguild.net/festival/festival.htm.

Dia de los Muertos: A family-friendly Day of the Dead festival with mariachis, storytelling, traditional Mexican food, face painting, sugar skull decorating and more is planned from 4 to 9 p.m. Nov. 4-6 at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 12 in advance. Tickets on the day of are $10 and $6, respectively. Visit springspreserve.org.

Day of the Dead Group Art Show: The Bubblegum Gallery, inside Downtown Spaces at 1800 S. Industrial Road, Suite 207D, is showcasing a Day of the Dead-themed group art show from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 4. Admission is free. Call 702-806-0930.

Richard Cheese & Lounge Against The Machine: A mini-residency is planned at Rocks Lounge inside Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., to begin at 8 p.m. Nov. 5. Tickets start at $35, $45 and $60. Doors open at 7 p.m., and guests 20 or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Visit sclv.com/concerts, or contact Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com. Additional shows are set for Feb. 4 and April 1, with tickets for those shows set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 4.

Two Legendary Award Winners, A Gospel Event: The performances are planned for 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at First African Methodist Episcopal Church, 2446 Revere St. Food for sale, vendors and live music by Vanessa Bell Armstrong and The Mighty Clouds of Joy are planned. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $100 for VIP admission, which includes a swag bag, hors d’oeuvres, meet-and-greets with the performers and special seating. Call coach Williams at 702-201-7850.

”Outside Mullingar”: The romantic comedy is set to be performed at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 4-20, at the Fischer Black Box at Las Vegas Little Theatre, 3920 Schiff Drive. Tickets are $15 for adults or $14 for seniors and students. Visit lvlt.org or call 702-362-7996.

St. Jude Against All Odds celebrity poker tournament: The event is set for 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Hard Rock Hotel, 4455 Paradise Road. It is set to include a cocktail reception, dinner, both silent and live auctions, and competitive play of Texas Hold’em. The event is designed to raise awareness and funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which seeks to understand, treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Tickets are $200 for the dinner and $600 for the poker buy-in. Visit stjude.org/lvpoker or contact Erica Thompson at 702-341-2903 or erica.thompson@stjude.org.

The Classics Concert: The event, featuring works by Mozart, Haydn and Beethoven performed by the Las Vegas Philharmonic, is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $30 to $109. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

Fashion for Autism Gala: The event is scheduled at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at Aria, 3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South, to benefit children and families living with autism in Southern Nevada and recognize people making a difference. Tickets start at $300. Visit tinyurl.com/gagfa2016 or call 702-564-2453.

Izel Ballet Folklorico concert: The event is scheduled at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 McLeod Drive. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 on the day of the show. Visit clarkcountynv.gov or call 702-455-7340.

Conversations with Norm: The event, featuring former Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Norm Clarke interviewing special guests Jack Sheehan and Greg Maddux on stage, is scheduled at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $25. Visit thesmithcenter.com or call 702-749-2012.

The Greater Las Vegas Orchid Society: The group plans to meet at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive. Speaker Steve Frowine is set to present “Growing Under Lights and in the Home.” A social hour is planned at 1 p.m., along with an orchid sale, show-and-tell, and food and refreshments. Call 702-845-4872.

“The Final Tally”:The event is the culmination of the art exhibition “Dishing It Out,” a nearly yearlong series of art shows related to the presidential election, andis scheduled from 7 to 11 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Victor Xiu Gallery in Art Square, 1025 E. First St. Visit tinyurl.com/fnltly.

“Dark Matters — The Ways of Joseph Balsamo”: The annual group show is set to be on display through Nov. 26 at Bash Fine Art, 1009 S. Main St. Call 702-998-2808 or visit bashfineart.com.

All Shook Up in Vegas Elvis Presley Fan Club fundraiser: The annual event is set to benefit Positively Kids and is planned for Nov. 11-13 at Terrible’s Road House, 1 Main St., in Jean. Live music is scheduled from 7 to 11 p.m. Nov. 11 followed by karaoke. The main event is from noon to midnight Nov. 12 with bands and Elvis tribute artists performing throughout the event. A gospel brunch is scheduled from 11 p.m. to noon, followed by karaoke. Tickets are $15 for Nov. 11, $45 for Nov. 12, and $60 for the three days. The theme is Harum Scarum and raffles, vendors and food are planned. Room discounts are available with code “Elvis 16.” Visit allshookupinvegas.com or contact Judy Richard at relv77@aol.com or 702-379-1680.

Las Vegas Rock & Roll Marathon: The annual race is scheduled from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Nov. 13, starting near Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las vegas Blvd. South, and continuing south, then north on Las Vegas Boulevard to Fremont Street and back down again. It consists of a marathon and a half-marathon to benefit the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America. Registration is required. Visit runrocknroll.com.

PLAN AHEAD

Saturday Morning Live Toastmasters Open House: The event is planned from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 12 at the Real Estate School of Nevada, 4300 E. Sunset Road. Attendees can learn about speaking and leadership skills, and entertainment, refreshments and raffles are planned. It is open to the pubic, and admission is free. Contact Jane Dow at dow@mind.net or 702-275-4777.

Stroll ‘N Roll: The city of Henderson is shutting down the streets for its annual event, which is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 along Paseo Verde Parkway, from Valle Verde Drive to the Henderson Multigenerational Center, 250 S. Green Valley Parkway. People can bike or walk along the streets throughout that time. The event is expected to feature bicycle-centric attractions such as a bicycle safety demonstration. There is also food and entertainment planned. Admission is free. Call 702-267-4050.

Holiday Cactus Lighting: The 23rd annual event is slated to take place at 5 p.m. Nov. 15 at Ethel M Chocolates, 2 Cactus Garden Drive. The event is free and open to the public. Visit ethelm.com.

Wellness series: Dignity Health and Inspirada are partnering to bring the community information on a variety of health-related topics at the Toll Brothers Clubhouse, 3190 Mantua Village Ave. A lecture on diabetes is scheduled at 6 p.m. Nov. 16. Visit inspirada.com.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving”: The event, put on by the city of Henderson, is scheduled at 11 a.m. Nov. 19 at Whitney Ranch Recreation Center, 1575 Galleria Drive. People can watch the movie and enjoy a dinner of pretzels, popcorn and jellybeans. Admission costs $8. The event is open to children ages 5 to 10. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

Color Me Kind 5K: The city of Henderson is sponsoring the event scheduled for 8 a.m. Nov. 19 at Cornerstone Park, 1600 Wigwam Parkway. The city is partnering with the Josh Stevens Foundation, which puts on the Be Kind campaign. Registration costs $25. Call 702-267-4050.

Chubby Checker: The singer is slated to perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25-27 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $50. Visit southpointcasino.com.

Winterfest Concert: Just in time for the holiday season, the Henderson Symphony Orchestra is putting on its concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Henderson Convention Center, 200 S. Water St. The event is free. Visit hendersonsymphony.org.

WinterFest: The city of Henderson is scheduled to host its annual event Dec. 8-10 at the Henderson Events Plaza, 200 S. Water St. The event is slated to begin at 7 p.m. Dec. 8, and the parade is slated for 5 p.m. Dec. 10. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

Tony Orlando: The singer is slated to put on a Christmas performance at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16-18 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets start at $45. Visit southpointcasino.com.

Jingle Bell Run: The city of Henderson is slated to host the 5K run at 9 a.m. Dec. 17 at Legacy Park, 150 Pecos Road. Registration is $25 in advance and $40 the day of. Visit cityofhenderson.com.

ONGOING

Elks meetings:The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, founded 150 years ago, is an organization of adults seeking to engage in charitable work at the local and national levels. Membership is open to men and women. Meetings are planned for 7 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month except for July and August. Call the Henderson/Green Valley Lodge 2802, 631 E. Lake Mead Parkway, at 702-565-9959 or visit tinyurl.com/elksgv.

Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce Monthly Happy Hour: The event is planned from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month and invites wedding industry professionals to join. Visit lvweddingchamber.com.

Vino With A View: This free wine event is hosted from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Ascaya, 1 Ascaya Blvd. The event allows people to meet real estate professionals from the community. Visit ascaya.com.

Family Game Day: Family fun is planned at the event from 4 to 5 p.m. monthly on the fourth Saturday at the Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway. Visit hendersonlibraries.com.

Nashville Unplugged Hall Of Fame Series: Performances for the country music series are scheduled for 8 p.m. monthly on the second Thursday at Club Madrid inside Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. The cost is $10, and Boarding Pass card members receive a $5 discount. Attendees must be 21 or older. Visit sclv.com/concerts or nashvilleunplugged.net.

Yellow Brick Road: The classic rock tribute band is set to perform at 10 p.m. Fridays at Club Madrid inside Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road. The cost is $5, and guests must be 21 or older. Visit sunsetstation.sclv.com.

Desert Newcomers Club: This nondenominational social club for women who are new to the Las Vegas/Henderson area is set to meet the third Wednesday of every month. Coffee meetings are planned at 10 a.m. the last Thursday of the month at the Green Valley Methodist Church, 2200 Robindale Road. Visit desertnewcomersclub.org.

Open mic nights: Kelly Clinton is scheduled to host the dinner shows from 9 to 11:55 p.m. Mondays at the Bootlegger Italian Bistro, 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The events will feature little-known and established entertainers. Reservations are suggested. Visit bootleggerlasvegas.com.

Harp music: Mariano Gonzalez is scheduled to perform on the harp from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays in the main dining room at the Bootlegger Italian Bistro, 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Visit bootleggerlasvegas.com or call 702-736-4939.