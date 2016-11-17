Henderson residents lend a hand for hungry families at Three Square

Sitting in front of a large cardboard box filled with pears, Lizianette Gilbes stuffsat least five pieces of fruit into a mesh bag then puts them in an ever-growing pile.

When the bag is full, she’ll place them aside in the “ready” pile and start the process again.

For a few hours a week, she will join people from around town to help out with various tasks at Three Square.

“I’m hear to do whatever they need me to do,” Gilbes said.

Groups of people from all walks of life flock to Three Square, 4190 N. Pecos Road, and various other nonprofits to give back to the community.

It’s not just that Three Square has attracted an estimated 24,000 volunteers, but many families use serving at the food pantry as a bonding experience.

Kari Guerrero, the volunteer coordinator for Three Square, said the volunteers are the organization’s oxygen.

“We couldn’t get anything that we do done without them,” she said.

Each year, new people sign up to pack food, prepare meals on wheels, bag produce and any other tasks. But they get back as much as they give, Guerrero said.

For families, this serves as an early lesson.

“They learn from a young age to give back,” she added.

Shari Polk, who volunteers with her 17-year-old son Gunnar, said it has been a rewarding experience.

“You always hear about the free food programs for kids in schools,” she said.

However, volunteering has opened her eyes about the sheer amount of food it takes to make sure people — who might be income insecure or without food — can have another meal.

“It really opens your eyes,” she said. “And it’s something I can talk to my son about.”

When her son couldn’t find a summer job, she suggested doing volunteer work.

“I didn’t want him laying around the house all day while he was out of school,” Shari said.

Though both of them volunteered at church, she wanted her son to do something with a little more of a community focus. At least once a week, Polk would make the drive from Henderson to the Three Square offices in North Las Vegas.

“It was so far away, I decided I could volunteer with him,” she said. “What started out as one day a week turned into two and three days. I think I got as much out of is as he did.”

Before volunteering at Three Square, Gunnar was shy and suffered from anxiety when he had to interact with large groups of people. It didn’t take long for him to come out of his shell.

“He would actually go up to Kari and ask, ‘What else you guys need me to do?’” Polk said. “Even she has noticed the difference in him. This has really helped open him up.”

Now that school is back in session, Gunnar doesn’t come as often as he used to — she anticipates that will change during Christmas break and after he graduates high school. However, Polk comes throughout the month even without her son.

Even though their time together at the food bank is valued, Polk added it is also the car ride home.

Gilbes said she was once on the receiving end of various services. Her past experience needing assistance inspires her to give back today. Gilbes even wants to instill that message into her daughters.

Gilbes volunteers for a few places include church and a hospital. She heard about Three Square for the last six years, but didn’t know exactly what they did.

She decided to find out more information and learn about service opportunities.

Gilbes has been volunteering at Three Square for about two months — her daughter has signed up to volunteer is planning on volunteering for the organization in a few weeks.

She is excited for the bonding experience she will have with her daughters.

“I always tell them about my experiences when I come home,” she said. “My youngest daughter is sad she can’t come too. She is only 5 so she can’t.”

Both Gilbes and Polk think all families should try volunteering together not just because of being able to give back, but also because of how it connects the family.

“We get to talk about the experience on our drive home and learn to bond,” she said. “For a parent trying to connect to a teenager, that’s huge.”

To reach Henderson View reporter Michael Lyle, email mlyle@viewnews.com or call 702-387-5201. Find him on Twitter: @mjlyle.