1 killed, 3 injured in multiple-vehicle crash in Henderson

A person died and three others were injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Henderson.

About 1:45 p.m., Henderson police received reports of a crash at the intersection of North Stephanie Street and Warm Springs Road.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, Henderson police said, but an exact number could not be confirmed yet.

Two people were taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus, and one to Henderson Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity after family has been notified.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, the intersection is closed. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.