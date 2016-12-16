12 more apply to fill vacancy on Henderson council

An additional 12 people met Thursday’s 5 p.m. deadline to apply to fill the vacancy in Ward 4 on the Henderson City Council, creating a total of 19 applicants.

They are: Herbert E. Randall, who is retired from the U.S. Army and the former executive director of Hawaii’s School-to-Work program; Luke J. Adamo, partner at the ROl Appraisal/Britton-Adamo Group; Greg Barnes, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at One Nevada Credit Union; David Frommer, executive director of planning and construction and architect at UNLV; Brett Harris Hagerty, attorney at Glen Lerner Injury Attorneys; Nathan Henderson, associate attorney at Gerrard Cox Larsen; Shelly O’Hare, front desk agent at Luxor hotel-casino; Dan H. Stewart, vice president of development for Gardner Company; Gary D. Thompson, attorney at Right Lawyers; Kenneth James Minster II, digital director at RedRock Strategies; Stephen Hayward Silberkraus, former Nevada State Assemblyman for District 29 and a residential real estate investor; and Derek Uehara, president of Uehara Financial Group, LLC who ran against former Ward 4 Councilman Sam Bateman last year.

Bateman resigned when he was elected to serve as the city’s justice of the peace.

The deadline to fill the vacancy is Jan. 16.

