3 hikers lost in Sloan Canyon conservation area in Henderson

Police are searching for three hikers stranded Wednesday evening in the Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area in Henderson.

Henderson police and fire departments are searching for the three hikers, police spokeswoman Michelle French said. A Metropolitan Police Department air unit is also assisting in the search.

Family members have been communicating with Metro officers, French said. “It doesn’t sound like they’re injured, just not sure where in the canyon they are.”

More information was not immediately available.

