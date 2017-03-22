Authorities investigating death of 2-year-old Henderson boy

Henderson police and Clark County Department of Family Services are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child.

Uriel Heczko of Henderson died March 13, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. The cause and manner of his death have not been released.

On March 10, the Department of Family Services was notified that emergency medical personnel had responded to a local residence after a 911 call regarding an unresponsive child.

Uriel was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition. He had severe brain injuries, Henderson police officer Scott Williams said.

According to the Department of Family Services, the family had a history with Child Protective Services dating to 2008. Child Protective Services received four separate reports alleging neglect, according to a Family Services public disclosure form.

Two of the four cases were closed, and the other two were “found unsubstantiated,” according to the department.

Police are investigating Uriel’s death as suspicious. Williams could not provide further information, citing an open investigation.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.