Business offerings continue to evolve at Lake Las Vegas

New businesses and amenities are set to open at Montelago Village at Lake Las Vegas.

“We plan to open a wakeboard cable park on April 1,” said Trevor Pope, owner of Lake Las Vegas Water Sports. Installation of the water attraction was set to begin mid-March.

Pope, who previously owned the wakeboard rental Flyboy Wakeboard, recently opened Lake Las Vegas Water Sports with the goal of offering a one-stop place for rentals. But Pope has long had more in mind for the lake, including a wakeboard cable park.

The park will include a zipline, allowing people to wakeboard across the lake without a boat.

“There aren’t many bodies of water in Las Vegas, so I thought we had a good opportunity to bring something no one else has,” he said.

The Village at Lake Las Vegas has added a few businesses in the past year, such as a Bellamia Gelato Shop and Seasons Market.

“The closest grocery store was 8 miles away,” said Cody Winterton, executive vice president of Raintree Investment Corp., the master developer for the area.

Winterton said the developer had asked residents what businesses they would like to see in the area.

Naegle said it is the only store in Nevada to offer the Utah-based Red Button Vintage Creamery, a brand of ice cream.

Seasons Market general manager Siera Naegle said store operators have spent the past few months incorporating the market into the events at Montelago Village.

Seasons Market is also expected to start delivering to customers this year.