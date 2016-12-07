Catalyst Fund grant OK’d to help financial services provider expand in Henderson

A $1,125,000 Catalyst Fund grant to help a Delaware-based global financial services provider expand its valley operation was approved Tuesday by the Henderson City Council.

Barclays Services LLC plans to expand its Barclaycard US customer service call center, in the Green Valley Corporate Center, by 54,000 square-feet.

The company was drawn to Henderson in 2013 after it was approved for a $1,875,000 grant, also from the state’s Catalyst Fund. The fund was created in 2011 to provide grants to companies looking to move to or expand in Nevada.

Under the agreement, Barclays Services will receive the full grant if it creates at least 150 jobs averaging $30 an hour in wages.

The company is described as a financial services provider engaged in personal banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth and investment management, with an international presence in Europe, the Americas, Africa and Asia.

In its annual report, The Catalyst Fund said its money has been used to recruit 18 companies to Nevada, creating or saving 3,859 jobs. The fund has about $1.6 million remaining.

