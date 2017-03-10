Clark County Recorder and Assessor offices to open in Henderson

The Clark County Recorder and Assessor offices are scheduled to open a branch March 23 inside Henderson City Hall.

Residents will be able to complete filings, receive certified documents, record homesteads, apply for veterans’ exemptions and record military discharge papers. The Clark County Clerk’s office will also share space with the Recorder and the Assessor’s offices in Henderson.

The Recorder and Assessor offices will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The Clerk’s Office will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

