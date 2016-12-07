Coroner identifies Henderson motorcyclist killed in Tuesday crash

The motorcyclist who died Tuesday in a Henderson crash has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

He was Stephen William Metaxas, 25, of Henderson.

Just before 1 p.m., Metaxas crashed his Suzuki Enduro into a Prius turning left in front of him at the intersection of Sun City Anthem Drive and Thunder Bay Avenue.

He had been wearing a helmet but was thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death marked the 11th traffic-related fatality in Henderson for 2016.

