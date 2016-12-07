Posted 

Coroner identifies Henderson motorcyclist killed in Tuesday crash

Coroner identifies Henderson motorcyclist killed in Tuesday crash

web1_brf-henderson-fatal-dec07bt03_7546917.jpg
Henderson police investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and car at Sun City Anthem Drive and Thunder Bay Avenue in Henderson, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

Coroner identifies Henderson motorcyclist killed in Tuesday crash

web1_hendo_fatal_120616bt02_7546917.jpg
Henderson police investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and car at Sun City Anthem Drive and Thunder Bay Avenue in Henderson, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

Coroner identifies Henderson motorcyclist killed in Tuesday crash

web1_brf-henderson-fatal-dec07bt02_7546917.jpg
An unidentified man talks to a Henderson police officer where police investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and car at Sun City Anthem Drive and Thunder Bay Avenue in Henderson, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

Coroner identifies Henderson motorcyclist killed in Tuesday crash

web1_brf-henderson-fatal-dec07bt05_7546917.jpg
Henderson police investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and car at Sun City Anthem Drive and Thunder Bay Avenue in Henderson, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

Coroner identifies Henderson motorcyclist killed in Tuesday crash

web1_brf-henderson-fatal-dec07bt04_7546917.jpg
Henderson police investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and car at Sun City Anthem Drive and Thunder Bay Avenue in Henderson, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

Coroner identifies Henderson motorcyclist killed in Tuesday crash

web1_hendo_fatal_120616bt04_7546917.jpg
Henderson police investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and car at Sun City Anthem Drive and Thunder Bay Avenue in Henderson, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The motorcyclist who died Tuesday in a Henderson crash has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

He was Stephen William Metaxas, 25, of Henderson.

Just before 1 p.m., Metaxas crashed his Suzuki Enduro into a Prius turning left in front of him at the intersection of Sun City Anthem Drive and Thunder Bay Avenue.

He had been wearing a helmet but was thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death marked the 11th traffic-related fatality in Henderson for 2016.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 