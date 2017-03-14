Coroner IDs man killed Monday in Henderson crash

The man killed Monday afternoon in a multiple-vehicle crash in Henderson has been identified.

The Clark County coroner identified the man as 54-year-old Paul John Petronsky Jr. of Henderson.

Henderson police received reports of a crash at the intersection of North Stephanie Street and Warm Springs Road about 1:45 p.m. Monday,

Two people were taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus, and one to Henderson Hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.