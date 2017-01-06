Former city planner Dan Stewart picked to fill vacant seat on Henderson City Council

The Henderson City Council Thursday unanimously appointed Dan Stewart to fill the vacant Ward 4 council seat.

A total of 19 eligible individuals sought the appointment, but three applicants asked that their names be withdrawn from consideration. Each of the 16 remaining applicants made opening and closing statements and answered questions during the public interview process.

Four other finalists—-Luke Adamo, Nathan Henderson, Craig Rosen and Stephen Silberkraus— remained in the running before the council selected Stewart.

Stewart has been a resident of Henderson since 1979 and formerly served as vice-chair of the city’s Planning Commission, where he was a member from 2012-2015. He is a graduate of Western High School, Brigham Young University and Stanford University.

The Ward 4 vacancy was created when former Councilman Sam Bateman resigned after being elected to Henderson Justice Court.

Stewart will fill the remainder of Bateman’s term, which ends in June 2019. He will be sworn in at a special City Council meeting on Jan. 17 at 5 p.m.

