Henderson announces news festival that pairs blues, bacon

Henderson is gearing up for its inaugural blues festival next month, and with it comes an extra incentive for bacon lovers.

The Blues with a Side of Bacon festival is planned for 3 p.m. on April 22 at the Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. Advance admission to the festival is $25 per person; admission will be $30 the day of the event.

A number of local restaurants and food trucks plan to cook up a variety of bacon specialties.

The music festival also is set to include Victor Wainwright & the Wildroots, Miles Mosley and Jarekus Singleton.

Tickets may be purchased online at cityofhenderson.com, or by phone at 702-267-4849.

