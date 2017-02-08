Posted 

Henderson City Council agrees to let nonprofit use state’s Low Income Housing Trust Fund

Budget Manager Jill Lynch speaks during the portion of a Henderson City Council meeting devoted to approval of the fiscal year 2017 budget in Henderson City Hall at 240 S. Water St. on Tuesday, May 17, 2016. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By SANDY LOPEZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Henderson City Council on Tuesday agreed to let the nonprofit HopeLink of Southern Nevada use the Nevada’s Low Income Housing Trust Fund.

The $50,000 fund will go toward the Tenant-Based Rental Assistance program, which provides affordable housing to prevent families at or below 60 percent of an area’s median income level from becoming homeless.

The program is expected to serve about 10 households for up to 12 months. Clients will be placed on a waiting list by application date and time; preference will go to domestic violence victims and the physically disabled.

