Henderson City Council agrees to receive federal funds for Special Milk Program

Henderson City Council agreed Tuesday to receive up to $35,000 in federal funds for the Special Milk Program, which serves students from 25 elementary schools and seven middle schools citywide.

The program, which runs through June, lets Safekey and Teen Scene after-school program participants receive milk provided by the Clark County School District and distributed by city staff during program hours.

The Nevada Department of Agriculture reimburses the city for milk served with snacks.

Contact Sandy Lopez at slopez@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4686. Follow @JournalismSandy on Twitter.