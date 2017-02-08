Henderson City Council backs push to boost state funding for meal delivery program

The Henderson City Council on Tuesday supported a nonprofit group’s push to increase state funding for a meal delivery program for economically struggling seniors.

The city said it supports Nevadans for the Common Good’s call for a $5 million increase for a two-year period. The governor’s budget calls for a $1.5 million increase.

Meals served to Henderson residents cost approximately $8.15; the city contributes about $4 per meal to help cover this expense.

The home-delivered meals providers in Southern Nevada, including Henderson, fund more than 50 percent of the cost of preparing and delivering these meals to economically vulnerable residents; the remaining funds come from the Older Americans Act, federal grants and donations.

The program provides more than 300 Henderson seniors more than 112,000 meals each year. Nearly 300 seniors are on the city’s waiting list, city spokesman Keith Paul said.

