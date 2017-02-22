Henderson City Council OKs $10.6M contract for roadway rehabilitation in downtown business district

The Henderson City Council unanimously approved a $10.6 million contract Tuesday with Las Vegas Paving Corp. for roadway rehabilitation and street elements that accommodate all users — cars, buses, bicyclists and pedestrians — to the city’s downtown business district.

The project is part of the city’s overall $11.8 million vision to redevelop Henderson’s Water Street District.

“The project will improve pedestrian access and make the area in general more accessible,” city spokeswoman Kim Becker said. “We’ll also have more handicapped parking and we will increase (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliance and bring sidewalks up to code.”

Construction for the project includes roadway and utility improvements, sidewalk widening, curb extensions and crosswalk improvements along withs improved bicycle accommodations, lighting improvements, landscaping and street furniture to the downtown Henderson business district, according to the city agenda.

The project dates back to Nov. 5, 2013, when the council approved an Interlocal Contract with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada to provide funding from Fuel Revenue Indexing funds to design and construct the Downtown Henderson Complete Streets project.

The city’s department of public works, parks and recreation later partnered with the department of utility services on the project to add water line upgrades and rehabilitate the sanitary sewer, Becker said.

The project is planned in eight phases, starting with the utility line. It is expected to start in April and take about a year to finish, Becker said.

“This phased approach will provide the least interruption to businesses,” Becker said.

Because of the amount of concrete at Market Street and Pacific Avenue, the project also includes Purple Heart Plaza — funded through the Redevelopment Agency — which will be a linear “park” with shade canopies, benches, flagpoles and a monument, Becker said.

“Since this is not a traditional park there won’t be any grass and that means minimal maintenance,” Becker said. “But it will provide a shaded place for people to sit or maybe for workers at nearby businesses to go and eat their lunches.”

