Henderson City Council OKs purchase of ammunition for police department

The Henderson City Council on Tuesday approved the purchase of ammunition for the Henderson Police Department from Salt Lake Wholesale Sports for an estimated $100,000 annually.

“The ammunition is bought through a Nevada state contract, so the city gets the price that the state gets,” said city spokesman Keith Paul. “The city has used this company for several years. It’s competitively bid.”

The state contract will remain through Jan. 5, 2018, and has the option for two one-year extensions.

The amount is roughly the same as in years past, Paul said.

