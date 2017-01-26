Henderson councilman vows to add cops in re-election bid

Incumbent Henderson City Councilman John Marz filed for re-election Wednesday.

In a press release, Marz vowed to “focus on infrastructure” and bring more police officers to Henderson.

“I will continue to focus on infrastructure and neighborhood preservation,” he said. “And public safety is of the highest priority. We need more police officers fighting crime to maintain our spot among America’s 5 Safest Cities.”

Marz, 69, was appointed to the Ward 3 council seat in 2012. He won the seat in the 2013 election.

No other candidates have filed to oppose Marz as of Wednesday afternoon. The deadline to file for the election is 5 p.m. Feb. 2

Contact reporter Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.