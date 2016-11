An 82-year-old Henderson man who went missing Saturday has been located, Henderson police spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

Earl Scott Jr., who suffers from early-stage dementia, was found early Sunday morning.

Henderson police extend a thank you to the Las Vegas community for its assistance, Richards said.

