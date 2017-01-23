Henderson police looking for runaway teen

Henderson police are asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway 13-year-old boy.

Masun Moses was last seen about 3 p.m. Sunday leaving his home at the Pacific Island Apartments, near West Warm Springs Road and North Green Valley Parkway, according to a Henderson Police Department release.

The release described Masun as about 5 feet 8 inches tall weighing about 140 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes, the release said, and he was last seen wearing “a black Nike hoodie with a Nike swoosh symbol, black jogging pants, black and neon colored tennis shoes.”

Police urge anybody who has seen Masun or has information regarding his whereabouts to call the Henderson Police Department immediately at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.