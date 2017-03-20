Henderson police say missing 14-year-old has been found

The 14-year-old Henderson girl reported missing on Sunday was found and returned home safely, the Henderson Police Department said Monday morning.

The department tweeted about 6:40 a.m. that the girl is safe and unhurt.

Police were looking for Joslyn Twyman, who was seen in her pajamas about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at her Henderson house in the 1600 block of Guilford Drive, near West Sunset Road and North Arroyo Grande Boulevard.

