Henderson police seeking public’s help in finding 82-year-old man who went missing

Henderson police are seeking the public’s help in finding an 82-year-old man with dementia who went missing early Saturday.

Earl Scott Jr. of Henderson was last seen near Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue about 11 a.m. when he dropped his wife off for an appointment, the Henderson Police Department said in a statement. His wife called police when he didn’t return for her.

Scott has early stage dementia and is taking medication, police said. He is described as a black man, 5-foot-10-inches tall and about 220 pounds. He has short gray and black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt with tan pants.

Scott may be driving a beige 2003 Toyota Camry with a Nevada license plate 281RLE. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Henderson Police Department at 311.

