Henderson police vehicle, SUV collide as police en route to investigate body found

A Henderson police vehicle crashed early Monday morning en route to investigate a body found near Foothill High School.

Police received calls about 2:40 a.m. of a body near the Interstate 515 on-ramp at College Drive near Foothill High School. The death of the 63-year-old man does not appear suspicious, said Henderson police spokeswoman Michelle French.

En route to the scene, responding officers and a SUV collided near East Horizon Drive and Greenway Road. The cause of the crash is under investigation, but the police vehicle’s lights and siren were on at the time of the collision, said French.

No officers were injured in the crash, but the driver of the other SUV sustained minor injuries. The driver was not transported to a hospital, according to French.

