Henderson’s Union Pacific Railroad Trail renamed after Sen. Harry Reid

The city of Henderson recently renamed the Union Pacific Railroad Trail in honor of former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid.

“My love affair with Henderson started during World War II when my father worked for the plants,” said Reid, a Henderson resident, at a Feb. 22 ceremony. “I’m truly honored by this.”

The ceremony took place at the Acacia Demonstration Gardens, 50 Casa Del Fuego St.

Henderson Mayor Andy Hafen said the trail, which spans 7 miles, was made possible with Reid’s help.

Reid in 1998 helped pass the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act, which allowed revenue from land sold by the Bureau of Land Management to go into public projects such as parks and trails.

“It’s helped create the (Henderson) Bird Viewing Preserve, the River Mountains Loop Trail, Mission Hills Park and much, much more,” Hafen added.

Robert Herr, Henderson’s director of public works, said the timing for creating the Harry Reid-Union Pacific Railroad Trail is good, given that the city plans to add 5 miles to the trail.

At the ceremony, Hafen talked about Reid’s effect on Henderson.

“When you look over all the great things we’ve done, there has been one common denominator,” he said, referencing Reid.

Reid, a longtime Searchlight resident, attended Basic High School, where he met his wife and where his guidance counselor pushed him toward attending law school.

“Henderson put together a scholarship so I could go to college,” he said.

After graduating from George Washington University Law School, he got his first job as the Henderson city attorney.

Reid served in the U.S. Senate from 1987 until he retired in January.

To reach Henderson View reporter Michael Lyle, email mlyle@viewnews.com or call 702-387-5201. Find him on Twitter: @mjlyle.