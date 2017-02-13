HopeLink offers housing assistance for families

Faced with eviction because they are unable to pay rent, families have turned to HopeLink of Southern Nevada.

“There aren’t other services like this in Henderson,” said Karen Kyger, executive director for HopeLink.

The city of Henderson recently approved for HopeLink of Southern Nevada to use the Nevada Low Income Housing Trust Fund to keep families in their homes.

The nonprofit received $50,000 for its Tenant-Based Rental Assistance program, which provides families affordable housing.

Henderson spokesman Keith Paul, said this isn’t the first time the city has approved the money, which comes from the state Housing Division .

“Instead of the city being responsible for administering and running the program, we give it to (HopeLink) to use instead,” he said.

Kyger said that HopeLink is, essentially, the social services arm of the city of Henderson.

Kyger added that the city often is thought of as an affluent area.

“There are all kinds of people affected by poverty,” Kyger said. “These are the working poor. If a tire blows out or some other unforeseen expense comes up, it can really impact them.”

Beyond that, she added there are middle-class families who often need services.

“If tomorrow you became ill, were out of work and started to get medical bills, you wouldn’t have an income to take care of those bills,” Kyger said. “It would only take three months for you to become one of our clients.”

HopeLink also offers resources such as a food pantry, financial coaching, utility assistance, case management and more.

About eight or nine families benefit from long-term rental assistance each year and usually are enrolled in the program for up to a year. Families who qualify for the program are at or below 60 percent of the area’s median income level.

“We usually keep them where they are at unless they can’t afford it,” Kyger said.

Kyger said the organization relies on grants and donations.

