House fire in Henderson displaces 5 people; causes $1.4M in damage

A Friday night fire at a custom home in Henderson caused $1.4 million in damage and displaced five people.

Firefighters responded to the home on the 2600 block of Ponte Vecchio Terrace, near Eastern Avenue and Sun City Anthem Drive, just after 8 p.m. Friday.

Four Henderson Fire Department engines, one truck, two rescue units and a helicopter responded to the fire.

The fire began when wood framing inside a wall ignited as residents lit an outdoor gas fireplace. The homeowner attempted to extinguish the fire on his own before calling 9-1-1 and safely leaving the home.

Three adults, two children and two dogs were displaced by the fire. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

FFs working a house fire in 7 Hills area. Residents and pets got out safely. pic.twitter.com/nwQGzwu4CB — Henderson Fire (@HendFireDept) December 31, 2016

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.