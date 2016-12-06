Motorcyclist dies in a crash in Henderson

A man is dead after a crash in Henderson Tuesday afternoon.

About 12:50 p.m. the Henderson Police Department responded to a fatal crash at Sun City Anthem Drive and Thunder Bay Avenue, police spokeswoman Michelle French said.

A motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Sun City Anthem Drive when he collided with a Toyota Prius at Thunder Bay Avenue. The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, French said.

The Prius’ female driver remained on scene and cooperated with police.

Sun City Anthem Drive northbound at Hayden Creek Terrace is closed for the investigation. Sun City Anthem Drive southbound is open.

No further information was immediately available.

The Clark County Coroner’s office will identify the motorcyclist after next of kin has been notified.

