Motorcyclist hospitalized with critical injuries after crash in Henderson

A motorcyclist was hospitalized with critical injuries after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Henderson.

The crash happened about 2:10 p.m. when a motorcycle and a city of Henderson pickup truck collided near the intersection of San Gabriel Avenue and San Leandro Street, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition, Henderson Police Department spokeswoman Michelle French said.

The intersection is shut down while police investigate. Drivers should avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

