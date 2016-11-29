RJ files suit to get public records withheld by city of Henderson

Attorneys for the Las Vegas Review-Journal filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the city of Henderson seeking access to public records which they say have been unjustifiably withheld.

The lawsuit also alleges that the city is improperly attempting to charge fees for the collection and review of documents, which the Review-Journal requested on Oct. 4 pursuant to the Nevada Public Records Act.

The documents requested pertain to Trosper Communications — a communications firm in Henderson — and its principal, Elizabeth Trosper, who currently has a one-year, $30,000 contract with the city, but also provides assistance to the political campaigns of Henderson City Council members.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

