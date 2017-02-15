Several companies in Henderson business park near completing expansion

Several companies in a Henderson business park are close to finishing expansions, and at least one of them is hiring.

The businesses will take over new buildings in the next few weeks, said John Ramous, regional manager for Henderson Commerce Center owner Harsch Investment Properties. About 30 percent of the expansion remains unleased.

Nutrition products chain Nutrishop is moving into a larger space. Catapult Global, a manufacturer of products for gaming, telecommunications and other industries, will bring all its local operations under one 43,000-square-foot space, Catapult partner Fred Kesselman said.

Kesselman expects the company to start operating in the new space in March. The Illinois-based company’s Henderson operation employs 25 people now and is hiring for office, warehouse and production positions.

The company staff has grown five times the size it started with six years ago when it opened a Nevada location, Kesselman said.

“It’s an exciting time for us,” he said. “We’re very pleased with our growth.”

