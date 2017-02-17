Trail named in honor of Harry Reid to be dedicated Wednesday

Harry Reid-Union Pacific Railroad Trail will be dedicated Wednesday in a ceremony hosted by Henderson Mayor Andy Hafen and members of the City Council.

The trail is named in honor of former U.S. Senator Harry Reid and scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Acacia Demonstration Gardens, 50 Casa del Fuego Street.

“Former U.S. Senator Reid was instrumental helping the city maintain its park and trail system,” said Kim Becker, spokeswoman for the city. “Through the creation of the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act— which he helped create— we were able to build parts of this trail and other projects. I think this is a fantastic way to honor him.”

