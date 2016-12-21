Two-part run in Henderson aimed at ending 2016, starting 2017 in a healthful way

Runners looking to do their last jog of 2016 and first of 2017 in the same night have a chance in Cadence, a master-planned community in Henderson.

The second annual Cadence New Year’s Double Dash is set for 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31 with a 5K run and a 1-mile walk starting at 1170 E. Sunset Road. Afterward, runners and onlookers can have hot drinks and watch fireworks being shot from the Strip at midnight.

“Last year, we were able to download the music that went along with the fireworks,” said Cheryl Persinger, a vice president of marketing for Cadence.

At 12:15 a.m., runners can turn around and do the first 5K of the year.

The event attracts avid runners such as Henderson resident Brenda Herbstman, who said she has been running for 10 years.

“My husband and I aren’t party people,” she said. “Going down to the Strip doesn’t appeal to us. Doing this run, we can still enjoy the fireworks because we have a great view of the Strip.”

Cadence residents came up with the idea last year while discussing events they could host.

Herbstman said she and the other runners thought it would be more appealing to do two runs in one night.

“That way (runners) get the most out of their time,” she said.

It’s also a good way to jump-start New Year’s resolutions, Herbstman said.

“If your goal is to run a 5K every day in the new year, you have your first one done,” she said.

Persinger said 75 people ran the course last year, and she expects the same number this year.

Registration is $45 for both races or $35 per 5K. Visit CadenceNV.com or call 702-558-9366.

