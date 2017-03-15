Waterline break causes minor flooding near Basic High in Las Vegas

What was first reported Wednesday afternoon as a sinkhole near Basic High School was a main waterline break.

The waterline break happened about 2 p.m. at Palo Verde and Sausalito drives. Clark County School District police initially reported it as a sinkhole to the Henderson Police Department.

Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards clarified the flooding that resulted after the break was not a sinkhole.

“If it was really a sinkhole, cars would be falling in,” she said. “There’s just more water than usual because it was a main line and the pipe is bigger.”

Water in the residential area has been shut off while the department makes repairs. “They’ve already started digging up the street,” Richards said.

As of 4 p.m., the department estimated a repair would take between four and six hours.

There are no major traffic delays because the water break happened in a residential area.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.