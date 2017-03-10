Posted Updated 

Witnesses sought in Henderson road rage incident that caused pileup

Nevada Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help identifying a hit and run vehicle and driver that caused a 3-vehicle collision on March 9, 2017. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The crash involved a blue Toyota Scion, a grey Honda Accord and blue Ford Mustang. The suspect was believed to be driving a grey or black 4-door passenger car. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Nevada Highway Patrol is asking the public’s help to locate a woman whose road rage resulted in a three-vehicle pileup on Thursday.

Witnesses said the woman crashed her grey or black four-door passenger car into a blue Toyota Scion on the eastbound on-ramp of the 215 Beltway at Gibson Road in Henderson shortly before 2 p.m., causing the three-vehicle accident, Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said. The woman, described as a blonde white woman, then sped off.

Two people in the other vehicles were taken to St. Sienna Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, Buratczuk said.

The Highway Patrol asks anyone with information to call 702-432-4424 or dial *NHP from a mobile phone.

The woman could face felony hit-and-run charges if apprehended.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 