Witnesses sought in Henderson road rage incident that caused pileup

The Nevada Highway Patrol is asking the public’s help to locate a woman whose road rage resulted in a three-vehicle pileup on Thursday.

Witnesses said the woman crashed her grey or black four-door passenger car into a blue Toyota Scion on the eastbound on-ramp of the 215 Beltway at Gibson Road in Henderson shortly before 2 p.m., causing the three-vehicle accident, Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said. The woman, described as a blonde white woman, then sped off.

Two people in the other vehicles were taken to St. Sienna Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, Buratczuk said.

The Highway Patrol asks anyone with information to call 702-432-4424 or dial *NHP from a mobile phone.

The woman could face felony hit-and-run charges if apprehended.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.