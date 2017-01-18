Woman injured in Henderson townhome fire

One woman was in serious condition after a townhome fire in Henderson early Wednesday.

Medical units arrived at a townhome in the 300 block of Gayle Avenue, near Burkholder Boulevard and North Major Avenue, about 3 a.m. after receiving an alert from the address. They found a residence on fire, prompting a Henderson Fire Department response, public information officer Kathleen Richards said.

She said crews found a woman, 71, lying on the floor inside a unit. She was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, de Lima campus. Richards said she wasn’t sure how many people were displaced as a result of the fire.

The fire’s cause wasn’t immediately known, she said, nor were damages.

The fire was contained to the woman’s unit, Richards said.

