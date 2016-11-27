Wood stove causes house fire in Henderson

A wood stove caused a chimney fire Saturday in Henderson, resulting in the displacement of two adults and causing significant damage to the home.

According to a City of Henderson press release, the fire occurred about 10 p.m. Saturday on the 1000 block of San Gabriel Avenue near I-15 and College Drive.

The two residents safely exited the residence before calling 911, the release says. Arriving firefighters spotted heavy smoke and flames emerging from the roof of the home.

Damage is estimated at $245,000, according to the release. The cause of the fire was accidental.

The Henderson Fire Department encourages homeowners to have their chimneys inspected regularly and professionally cleaned. They also recommend choosing seasoned logs when using a wood burning fireplace and avoiding adding other combustibles to the fire, like paper or cardboard.

