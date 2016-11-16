Highlighting achievements, Nov. 17, 2016 — PHOTOS

Posted 

The Las Vegas chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) handed top honors to B&P Public Relations at the 2016 Pinnacle Awards held Nov. 2. B&P account executive James Stover took home the top prize in the feature story category.

Teachers from Robert Taylor Elementary School attended a summit at Green Valley Ranch Resort on Oct. 18. As part of their Smart Start partnership, Green Valley Ranch Resort took care of the catering and meeting room cost, which included continental breakfast for the school’s teaching staff. The property also donated 50 Station Casinos bags for the teachers that were filled with a hat and tumbler, travel size toiletries and ballpoint pens.

New law clerk: The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada named Jessica Smith as a law clerk for ACLUNV’s legal department on Sept. 27. Smith joined ACLUNV in August and has worked on voting-rights issues, as well as provided help for the LGBTQ community.

Law school board chair: Cynthia L. Alexander was named the first Chair of the Public Interest Law Community Advisory Board of UNLV’s Boyd School of Law Oct. 5, Dickinson Wright PLLC announced. Alexander, a business litigator at Dickinson Wright, has handled various financial disputes, including real estate and consumer protection statutes.

New board members: The Public Education Foundation’s Board of Directors named three new members to its board Oct. 13. The members, brought on for two-year terms, are Donald Bowman, general manager of Mandarin Oriental; Adam Bult, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck law firm shareholder; and Efren Nuno, the vice president of operations at Las Vegas Color Graphics.

Philharmonic partnership: The Las Vegas Philharmonic and the Brandenburg State Theater Orchestra, Cottbus announced the creation of the American German Cultural Exchange Fellowship on Oct. 17. Both orchestras will receive a respective musician through this fellowship. The Philharmonic were accompanied by German violinist Tobias Feldmann, while American violinist Alexi Kenney joins Brandenburg. Feldmann performed Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D Major at The Smith Center on Nov. 5. Kenney will perform Barber’s Violin Concerto Nov. 18-20 with Brandenburg.

Soccer contributions: Kealani Chaidez of Las Vegas is a junior midfielder on the Ashland University women’s soccer team that went 10-2-4 in NCAA Division II play this year.

Kenny Guinn scholarship recipient: UNLV senior Karina Lopez was named the Southern Nevada recipient of the 2016 Kenny C. Guinn Memorial Scholarship on Sept. 28. Lopez, a 2013 graduate of Silverado High School, received one of two $4,500 scholarships to those pursuing a degree in education and has the intention of teaching in Nevada. Lopez’s concentration is early childhood education.

 