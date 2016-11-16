Highlighting achievements, Nov. 17, 2016 — PHOTOS

New law clerk: The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada named Jessica Smith as a law clerk for ACLUNV’s legal department on Sept. 27. Smith joined ACLUNV in August and has worked on voting-rights issues, as well as provided help for the LGBTQ community.

Law school board chair: Cynthia L. Alexander was named the first Chair of the Public Interest Law Community Advisory Board of UNLV’s Boyd School of Law Oct. 5, Dickinson Wright PLLC announced. Alexander, a business litigator at Dickinson Wright, has handled various financial disputes, including real estate and consumer protection statutes.

New board members: The Public Education Foundation’s Board of Directors named three new members to its board Oct. 13. The members, brought on for two-year terms, are Donald Bowman, general manager of Mandarin Oriental; Adam Bult, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck law firm shareholder; and Efren Nuno, the vice president of operations at Las Vegas Color Graphics.

Philharmonic partnership: The Las Vegas Philharmonic and the Brandenburg State Theater Orchestra, Cottbus announced the creation of the American German Cultural Exchange Fellowship on Oct. 17. Both orchestras will receive a respective musician through this fellowship. The Philharmonic were accompanied by German violinist Tobias Feldmann, while American violinist Alexi Kenney joins Brandenburg. Feldmann performed Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D Major at The Smith Center on Nov. 5. Kenney will perform Barber’s Violin Concerto Nov. 18-20 with Brandenburg.

Soccer contributions: Kealani Chaidez of Las Vegas is a junior midfielder on the Ashland University women’s soccer team that went 10-2-4 in NCAA Division II play this year.

Kenny Guinn scholarship recipient: UNLV senior Karina Lopez was named the Southern Nevada recipient of the 2016 Kenny C. Guinn Memorial Scholarship on Sept. 28. Lopez, a 2013 graduate of Silverado High School, received one of two $4,500 scholarships to those pursuing a degree in education and has the intention of teaching in Nevada. Lopez’s concentration is early childhood education.