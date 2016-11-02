Highlighting achievements, Nov. 3, 2016 — PHOTOS

Realtors honored: David R. Tina and Soozi Jones Walker received leadership appointments within the National Association of Realtors Sept. 2. Both members of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, Tina was named vice chairman of NAR’s Broker Involvement Council while Walker is now the vice chair of the association’s Commercial Economic Issues and Trends Forum.

Backpack drive: Colliers International-Las Vegas donated 40 backpacks and a number of school supplies to Tanaka Elementary School Aug. 26. Tanaka is a Title One school in Las Vegas, meaning the school needs more assistance in funding compared to other schools.

Education award: Kirk V. Clausen, Wells Fargo regional president of Nevada, received the Lifetime Education Achievement Award Sept. 24. Clausen and Wells Fargo received the award due to their contributions and donations to support education. Mayor Carolyn Goodman was on hand to give out the award.

Medical facilities honored: Nine medical facilities — three hospitals and six nursing homes — in the Nevada area were honored with the 2016 HealthInsight Quality Award Sept. 13. Facilities that are ranked in the 75th percentile in a national survey predicated on care measures for patients. The six nursing homes were Highland Manor of Mesquite; Silver Hills Health Care Center (Las Vegas); Horizon Health and Rehabilitation Center (Las Vegas); State Veterans Home (Boulder City); Carson Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carson City); and Life Care Center of Reno. The three hospitals were Mesa View Regional Hospital (Mesquite); Renown South Meadows Medical Center (Reno); and Banner Churchill Community Hospital (Fallon).

Business alumnis: Seven alumni of UNLV’s Lee Business School were recognized as the department’s Alumni of the Year. Jessica Sayles, Eric Chiang, T. Ryan Sullivan, James Ratigan, Issa Khoury, John Chase and Bill Doak were all recognized for their acclaim to the school, as well as achievements in the workplace.

National honor: Breanne Henricksen, a senior at Northwest Career and Technical Academy, became a member of the National Society of High School Scholars July 27. The Society honors those who have excelled in leadership and community efforts. Henricksen, also a pitcher for Arbor View High School’s varsity softball team, will be attending Black Hills State University in Spearfish, S.D., next year.

Honor Rolls:

— Jacob Meyer of Henderson was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2016 semester at Ripon College in Ripon, Wis.

Graduations:

— Julianne Yax of Las Vegas receive her master’s of education degree from Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Ark., during the summer 2016 term.